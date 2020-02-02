WASHINGTON — Today might be Super Bowl Sunday, but it's also special for another reason. While Sunday's big game happens every year, today is the first eight-digit 'palindrome day' in over 900 years!

A palindrome is when you are able to spell the same word, number or expression forward as you can backward -- people with the names Hannah, Elle or Bob might recognize the word. Other common palindromes include the word racecar or phrases like "Madam, I'm Adam."

Today is extra rare, with an eight-digit palindrome date: 02/20/2020. While some countries spell out the dates as Month / Day / Year instead of the United State's Day / Month / Year format, the palindrome still works!

The last time such a date existed was 11/11/1111, according to timeanddate.com. So yeah, it's been a while.

While today is extra special, palindrome dates happened a lot last year -- in fact, there was a whole week of them in September of 2019. Last year's dates don't follow the Day / Month / Year format exactly (there is no 0 in front of the day, making it just a 7 digit palindrome, but still.)

September's palindrome week:

9-10-19 (91019)

9-11-19 (91119)

9-12-19 (91219)

9-13-19 (91319)

9-14-19 (91419)

9-15-19 (91519)

9-16-19 (91619)

9-17-19 (91719)

9-18-19 (91819)

9-19-19 (91919)

Consider it a sign of potential good luck! But don't look at us if your Super Bowl bets don't fall through.

