Discount footwear retailer Payless recently pranked fashion influencers in California.

Business magazine Fortune reports Payless stocked a bunch of its own merchandise inside an old Armani store and invited them to a store-opening celebration for a made-up designer called -- Palessi instead of Payless.

The influencers paid anywhere between $200-$600 for shoes normally sold for only $19.99-$39.99, according to INSIDER.

Within its first three hours of being open, Palessi sold more than $3,000 in shoes, INSIDER reported.

Maybe Payless should market themselves as high-end more often.

