ST. LOUIS — “To the extent we’re able to pay people now, we’re paying it out of our retirement.”

Lisa Hollenbeck and her husband Holly are doing their best to keep their small business alive, including the gut-wrenching decision to let go of more than 100 employees. It’s not a position in which they ever thought they’d find themselves. The couple own Alpine Shop, a local outdoor retailer that’s been around for more than four decades.

“We furloughed them,” Lisa said, referring to the majority of their employees. “And Holly’s going to get his face all scrunched up, and we’re gonna try not to cry about that. We’re all about community, and that’s what we’ve always been.”

Only a skeleton crew remains at Alpine Shop, making essential bike repairs. But even as Alpine Shop is struggling, the Hollenbecks are giving back to people on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

“We’re trying to facilitate ways to keep everyone’s mind and body and spirit going at the same time. One of the things we’ve learned is it really helps to try to do something different, to do something to help somebody else, and that makes everything feel better.”

So they’re doing something to help workers feel better. Their Socks for Heroes project is collecting donations to buy compression socks for first responders, medical workers, and other essential employees who are spending long hours on their feet. Their goal is to raise enough to buy 500 pairs of socks, which Alpine Shop will then match it, to bring the total to 1,000 socks for front line workers.

The idea came to Lisa one night while she was picking up a prescription from a local pharmacist.

“She looked at me with these eyes that just, they just really got to me. And she said, ‘I’ve been here since this morning, and I still have 100 prescriptions to fill.’ And I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ And all I could think to do was give her socks because she’s on her feet for 12 hours for God’s sake.”

It makes a lot of sense, knowing Lisa is the sock buyer for Alpine Shop.

“Socks are love to me, you know? When you think about: I want to do something nice for someone who’s working so hard and in danger and everything else, what do I want to do? I want to give them socks,” she said.

She and Holly hope the socks will help people on the front lines stay a step ahead, as we all continue to walk into the unknown.

“We just have to hang in there, you know,” Holly said. “We don’t have an alternative, so we have to gather our energy and spend it in the right places.”

Socks for Heroes just kicked off today. To learn more or to donate, visit AlpineShop.com.

