Army veteran helping people deal with COVID-19 PTSD

ST. LOUIS — He has a true warrior’s resume.

20 years serving in the Army’s Delta Force.

He was part of the mission to capture former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein.

He fought in The Battle of Mogadishu, which was subsequently made into the blockbuster hit “Black Hawk Down”.

He completed thousands of capture or kill missions.

Retired Army Command Sgt. Major, Tom Satterly, completed the most classified and dangerous missions for 20 years.

PTSD followed.

Tom even tried to kill himself.

But, through diagnosis and treatment he has managed his trauma.

The Sunset Hills Veteran and his wife, Jen, started the All Secure Foundation. It’s a non-profit that helps other special operations veterans battling PTSD.

COVID-19 has triggered a need never seen by the foundation before.

“We’ve seen it quadruple, the people reaching out,” Tom said.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from people who are drinking more heavily,” he said.

Tom and Jen saw the extraordinary need during the time of a global pandemic.

They decided to expand All Secure Foundation’s reach to not only include special ops veterans but first responders on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

“All of this stress piling up on these people’s shoulders for the first time maybe ever. It’s a lot at one time,” said Tom.

The foundation is opening up counseling to these individuals.

“You've got the chaos of a virus and you have international issues that are happening. There's a lot and not to mention, people are losing their jobs. There's just so much uncertainty and so much chaos and that is just a massive trigger for PTSD,” said Jen Satterly.

To learn more about All Secure Foundation:

FB: @AllSecureFoundation (they are holding Facebook Lives discussing PTSD every Thursday)