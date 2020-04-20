HOLLAND, Mich. — At a small studio in Holland, Michigan our gray days are getting a splash of color.

"There are so many beautiful things. You just have to stop and breathe and look around us," explained Carolyn Stich.

Stich not only owns the studio, but she also made most everything in it.

"I'm one of those blessed folks who get to take what they love and make a career out of it," she said.

Stich is a well-known artist and a St. Louis native who has illustrated nearly a dozen children's books and has a portfolio of commissioned work.

As she marveled at our highly skilled health care workers and first responders when the pandemic hit, she had a thought.

"What can I do to help?" she recalled. "And you have to do what you know."

So, for the last few weeks she's been posting videos online teaching kids how to paint.

But soon after, it wasn't just the kids learning, it was their parents too.

Stich said drawing can be simple.

"If you know your circles and your rectangles and your triangles. You can make things."

Recently, she drew a coloring sheet and asked her viewers to color it with as many bright colors as possible and write thank you message in the stethoscope and send to your local hospital.

No one knows when this will all be over but in the meantime, Carolyn Stich is helping us come through it all with flying colors.

"If I could bring them just a moment of quiet and peace with all that chaos," she said. "Then maybe that might help some folks out."

You can visit her YouTube channel here.

