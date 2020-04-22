Skyview Drive-In reopening in May with 4 classic movies

There will be some new rules in place to keep people a safe distance from each other

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — We are all looking for something to do right now, and Skyview Drive-In in Belleville, Illinois, is here for us.

Starting on May 1, Skyview will reopen with new social distancing rules so you can get your entertainment fix.

For the first week, Skyview will be airing "The Goonies" at 8:15 p.m. and "Beetlejuice" at 10:20 p.m. on screen one and "Grease" at 8:15 and "Ferris Buehler's Day Off" at 10:15 on screen two.

Only half of the number of cars will be allowed on the lot, but that means moviegoers will be able to bring lawn chairs and sit outside their cars.

The concession stand will be open with a limited menu that will include burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled soda and lemonade.

"We expect large crowds, especially over the weekend, so you should plan to come early. The box office will open at 6:30 all seven nights," the Facebook announcement said.

If you would like to reserve a spot, you can send an email to skyviewdrivein@att.net with the night you wish to attend, the movies you want to see and whether you want to park at an orange pole for vehicles taller than 5-foot-2 or at a white pole for vehicles shorter than 5-foot-2.

For more information about the Skyview Drive-In Movie Theater