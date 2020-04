The event is free but will feature an online auction and raffles

ST. LOUIS — The show must go on!

A local organization is now holding its main fundraiser virtually in response to COVID-19.

The Center of Creative Arts, also known as COCA, is holding a FREE and virtual experience this Friday night starting at 7 p.m.

It's called "COCA-chella" and it will feature special performances showcasing local artists, an online auction and raffles.