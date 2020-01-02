Knoxville mom, daughter celebrate love for Dolly Parton with 'cake of many colors'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Love never fails."

That's Lindsey Hope Gilliam and her mom's favorite quote from "Coat of Many Colors," a movie inspired by Dolly Parton's upbringing in Sevierville.

To Gilliam, it's more than just a movie. She and her mom, Misty Pack, bonded through their shared love for Dolly Parton. The quote, "Love never fails," is spoken by the character based on Dolly's mom: Avie Lee Parton.

"Dolly's mom -- her character in the movie -- faced so much adversity," Gilliam said. "And she got through it with family, faith and love."

Avie Lee's character reminds Gilliam of her own mom -- how she inspired her and her brother, even in tough circumstances.

"She always showed love," Gilliam said. "Just like my mom showed us love."

Gilliam and her mom have always wanted to see Dolly sing live. They couldn't make it to Dolly's Jan. 30 benefit concert in Nashville, but Gilliam still wanted to celebrate their shared love for the singer.

That's why she surprised her mom with a "cake of many colors" -- a custom-designed birthday cake. She also gave her a bright, sparkly tumbler decorated with the beloved quote.

The cake was topped with "Happy Birthday, Momma!" The sparkly tumbler was inscribed with "Love never fails." Gilliam said the surprise birthday present was a success.

Gilliam said the cake was from Flippen Cakes in Oliver Springs, and the cup was designed by Sharone Arevole in Clarksville.

Gilliam hopes she and her mom's dream of seeing Dolly live will someday come true.