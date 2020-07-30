In final essay, John Lewis writes of how Black Lives Matter inspired him, calls for movement to continue

The message was published Thursday morning, the day he'll be laid to rest in Atlanta, in The New York Times.

ATLANTA — The late Rep. John Lewis wrote a message to the nation before his death, sharing how the Black Lives Matter movement inspired him in his final days and calling on young people to be the generation "who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war."

"While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me," Lewis writes in the opening of his essay. "You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society."

The hero of the Civil Rights Movement wrote that this modern civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, had showed him that "after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on."

Lewis wrote that in his youth, the lynching of Emmitt Till was for him like the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks today. The 1955 murder of Till reinforced for him that it "could easily have been me" and that the system of white supremacy instilled a fear that "constrained us like an imaginary prison, and troubling thoughts of potential brutality committed for no understandable reason were the bars."

"Unchecked, unrestrained violence and government-sanctioned terror had the power to turn a simple stroll to the store for some Skittles or an innocent morning jog down a lonesome country road into a nightmare," Lewis wrote. "If we are to survive as one unified nation, we must discover what so readily takes root in our hearts that could rob Mother Emanuel Church in South Carolina of her brightest and best, shoot unwitting concertgoers in Las Vegas and choke to death the hopes and dreams of a gifted violinist like Elijah McClain."

Lewis called on the youth to continue to fight for justice, and to practice nonviolence - as he did in so many instances, from sit-ins to the defiant act of prayer on the day he was beaten on the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, "Bloody Sunday."

"Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," he wrote.

He ended the essay by saying that as he passes, "now it is your turn to let freedom ring."