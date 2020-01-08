Michigan man gets job at wife's nursing home after pandemic forced them apart

When he visited his wife a few weeks ago, they spent most of the time catching up.

PORT HURON, Mich. — A Michigan man decided to get a job at his wife’s nursing home after he was unable to visit her because facilities restricted in-person visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that the couple, 83-year-old Larry and 80-year-old Carol Burnett, were reunited for the first time in months.

Carol is a resident at Regency-on-the-Lake in Fort Gratiot, and Larry now works there in the activities department.

When he visited his wife a few weeks ago, they spent most of the time catching up. He even said some tears were shed.

