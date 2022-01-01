St. Louis band using the power of music to make a difference in the community

"We can turn this into a monster if we can come together as a team"

ST. LOUIS — The local band El Monstero is beginning their holiday concert series at The Pageant in the Delmar Loop this weekend.

The seven shows are some of the most anticipated musical events each year in St. Louis. The band only performs twice year in the area.

El Monstero started jamming together 22 years ago.

“We started doing this in 1999,” said band member Kevin Gagnepain.

The band members come together to form a Pink Floyd tribute group.

“We play things from all the records,” band member Jimmy Griffin told 5 On Your Side.

When El Monstero takes the stage, they do it up big.

“Big over the top shows, that’s what we present. It’s like a play, it’s like an opera you’re watching at the same time,” said band member Mark Thomas Quinn.

There are aerial artists, pyrotechnics and lasers during the performances. Thousands of people have come to their shows over the years and the fans seem to be influencing newer generations.

“Grandfathers now taking their sons and grandsons to the show,” said Quinn.

The band members have witnessed first-hand just how their music can impact the audience.

“It changes hearts and minds – music does that,” said Quinn.

“People at the shows just crying,” Griffin said about the emotions he’s seen.

El Monstero is now using the power of their music to bring change in the community.

“We’ve tried to adopt a charity every year,” said Gagnepain.

The charity of 2021 is “Songs4Soldiers.”

“Great charity. Helps families of soldiers after they come back and then are struggling,” explained Gagnepain.

El Monstero may not exactly translate to mean monster but the group wants to make a monstrous difference with their music.

“We can turn this into a monster if we all come together as a team,” said Gagnepain.