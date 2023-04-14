Ookaloos help local artist find his creative niche

"I wanted to come up with some kind of creature, some character that would be something I could be known for."

ST. LOUIS — People were looking for ways to cope during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local artist Ian Koller turned to his imagination.

“Power of imagination is something that can take you anywhere,” Koller told 5 On Your Side.

Imagination inspired him to get creative.

“I’ve been a creative all my life,” he said.

Koller, a research office manager by day, began spending his off time making small figurines. Although people couldn’t quite figure out what they were.

“I’ve had people ask me if they’re finger puppets. I’ve had people ask me if they are edible,” he said.

Koller calls his tiny creations “Ookaloos.” They’re not for eating. He makes them to brighten someone’s day.

“People tell me that my Ooks have so much personality. Ookaloos are supposed to spark smiles,” he explained.

The Ookaloos helped brighten his days during the dark times of the pandemic.

“I was tired of mindlessly scrolling, doom scrolling through my phone,” he said.

He went from scrolling to sculpting with clay.

“As the creature comes to life, I’m able to add accents and characteristics. It takes an extreme amount of focus,” he said.

The Ookaloos are sort of owl-like with big eyes. A feature that Koller wants to be their focal point.

“This is the first time that I started making a creature that had a consistent look about them and it was all focused on their eyes,” he said.

While all the Ookaloos have the big round eyes, he does make them in different sizes and colors. The overall look may be consistent but no two Ookaloos are the same.

“Even if I tried, I could not duplicate something perfectly,” Koller said.

The Ookaloos have made a difference for Koller. The creatures have given him the creative niche he’s been searching for.

“I wanted to come up with some kind of creature, some character that would be something that I could be known for,” he said.

He’s hoping the figures are just the beginning. He imagines a children’s book and coloring books down the line. He wouldn’t mind seeing the Ookaloos on the big screen one day either.

“Pixar hasn’t called yet so maybe this is something I’m going to have to push for and do myself,” he said with a smile.