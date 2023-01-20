St. Louis man races to raise money for transplant recipients

"Waiting for a transplant, you never know when the day is going to come. But I had faith and I just kept telling myself brighter days are ahead."

ST. LOUIS — People tend to make promises for things they’d like to accomplish in the new year. The resolutions are usually geared toward motiving them to better themselves.

J.T. Thomas is doing something different in 2023 by taking on a physical challenge to help others.

“Run a half marathon each month,” Thomas told 5 On Your Side.

He is running to raise money to help college students who are going through the process of getting an organ transplant.

“To help ease the financial burden of trying to improve themselves,” he said.

Thomas knows first-hand what the students are going through. He was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2012.

“Initially, it’s a shock. My kidneys were 90% scarred, functioning at less than 10%,” he said. “Started dialysis three times a week for four hours a session.”

But the medical problem did not deter him from getting a higher education.

“I was waiting tables to pay for school,” he explained.

He kept himself going by reciting a daily affirmation.

“While waiting for a transplant, you never know when the day is going to come and things can get very difficult. But I had faith and I just kept telling myself brighter days are ahead,” he said.

Thomas is calling his scholarship the Brighter Days Ahead Award.

Thomas finally received his new kidney in 2014.

“I wanted 2 years, 4 months, and 13 days,” he said.

Thomas looks back at his journey as a blessing. He believes the process has not only made him heathier, Thomas believes it also made him a better person.

“I wouldn’t change a thing. That’s where my life forever became better,” he said.

The process also made him more charitable.

“I wouldn’t have the sense for the need to help other people going through the same process if I hadn’t gone through that,” he explained.