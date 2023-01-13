St. Louis-area woman looking to inspire others to get fit through social media

"If it doesn't knock you out, you're just knocked down and so you get up," she said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Every New Year’s Eve, people around the globe make promises for the days to come, but those resolutions aren’t always easy to keep.

MyKeia Thomas is trying to stay on track by sharing her personal journey for 2023.

She believes in going hard during her workouts.

“Push myself to almost exhaustion. I wanna sweat. I want to get it fast,” she told 5 On Your Side.

She is trying to pick up her pace in 2023.

“I don’t want to drag,” she explained.

Thomas said she gained 60-70 pounds during her pregnancy in 2022. She gave birth to a baby girl in May via c-section. The recovery from the surgery took a toll on her body.

“It was just really ugly for me. But instead of me looking and crying and being upset about what I was dealt, I said, ‘Well these are the cards, that’s life,’” she said. “If it doesn’t knock you out, you’re just knocked down and so you get up.”

Thomas is up and putting in about an hour and a half a day in the gym. She’s doing cardio exercises and lifting weights with no intentions of slowing down.

“I’m not going to stop until I see what I want to see,” she said.

Thomas is also posting her training session on her social media platforms. It is for a couple of reasons. One – to hold herself accountable and two – to inspire others.

“I think that transparency helps people,” she explained.

Thomas is letting everything she does be seen by the world.

“It doesn’t matter what it looks like. It doesn’t matter if it’s the ugly side of it. Everybody has a specific beginning,” she said. “If another woman can see my body and it kind of looks like hers, maybe she gets inspired.”

Thomas has been recognized for inspiring people in the past. In 2021, she received an award from AT&T for her work in the Metro East.

“How I was helping African Americans get fit. One of the promotion teams reached out to me and they were like, ‘We’ve been trying to find you. You’ve won this award as a Black future maker, and you’ve won a $10,000 check.’ And I’m like, ‘What?!’ So, I was excited,” she laughed.

Now, Thomas is excited about how her new journey can inspire her young daughter and they both can enjoy a healthy life moving forward.

“It’s not about being skinny. It’s not about doing stuff for the gram. I just want you to have long life. It’s definitely the beginning of a new lifestyle because it’s about me figuring out who I am with my daughter,” she said.