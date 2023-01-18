New Saint Louis Bank CEO enters fracas between Jim Edmonds' wife, ex

Although he no longer practicing law, a dispute involving his daughter put him temporarily back in practice.

ST. LOUIS — New Saint Louis Bank CEO Kevin King said he’s no longer practicing law full time, but this week found himself engaged in a dispute involving the wife of former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jim Edmonds that put him temporarily back in practice.

Meghan King, Kevin King's daughter and the ex-wife of Edmonds, has for much of the past year been engaged in an ongoing war of words with Edmonds and his new wife, Kortnie Edmonds, played out over social media and national gossip columns.

Kevin King said his daughter, whom he described as a "social influencer," asked him for help with a cease-and-desist letter she received from Kortnie Edmonds' attorney, James Beal. King said he phoned Beal on Wednesday to try to “defuse the situation.” Meghan King and Edmonds were married in 2014 and split in 2019. Edmonds married Kortnie O’Connor last year.