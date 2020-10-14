Best friends launch business making matching masks, bandanas for people and their pets

The pair saw a need during the pandemic and just last month they launched Mask & Hound

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday’s Sunrise Shoutout goes to best friends Nichelle Kelly and Shaun Hill. The duo rescued their dog Athena from Needy Paws earlier this year.

Although, they say Athena rescued them.

The pair saw a need during the pandemic and just last month they launched Mask & Hound. The company makes matching masks and bandanas for dogs and their humans. Cats can sport them too.

The masks are made in downtown St. Louis by The Collective Thread. It's a non-profit that teaches sewing to immigrant and refugee women.

