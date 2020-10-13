Florissant family creates pumpkin patch for the community

The family wanted to create a place for the community to enjoy

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Jessica and Brett Berchtold are very involved in their community of Old Town Florissant.

With this year's Halloween season being unlike any other, the couple wanted to make sure all the little ghosts and goblins, princesses and super heroes had a place to take in the Halloween spirit.

So, they created their very own pumpkin patch. The Berchtolds ordered more than 200 pumpkins and hay bales for families to enjoy.

They're even hosting their own Oktoberfest.

The Berchtolds have eight children and work as real estate agents.