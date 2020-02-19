WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Feb. 19 Today in St. Louis' Sunrise Shoutout went to Webster Groves High School math teacher Kristin Cole.

When Cole found out one of her students lost everything in a house fire, she reached out to a former student of hers, Adrian Clayborn. Clayborn plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

In a video taken by Latrelle Yancey, Cole is seen breaking out some Amazon boxes for her student Greg Burkhead to open.

"I have no idea what’s in here, but he followed through and he sent you a whole bunch of stuff so Greg gets to open it and find out,” smiled Cole.



Burkhead plays football and basketball at Webster Groves High School.

His face lit up when he found his brand new Nike sneakers and other gear inside of the box from Clayborn.

Our thanks to Kristin Cole and Adrian Clayborn for making St. Louis a better place!

