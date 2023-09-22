Volunteers needed to remove flags following fallen Belleville marine's funeral service

In honor of Capt. Eleanor "Ellie" Cooke, one of the three U.S. Marines killed in a crash of a hybrid aircraft in Australia on August 27.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — As the Belleville community plans to gather to honor a local marine who died in a military aircraft crash, volunteers are sought for the after-service clean-up.

This weekend, loved ones of Capt. Eleanor "Ellie" LeBeau Cooke will say their final goodbyes in a private ceremony. Cooke, 28, was killed in a hybrid military aircraft crash in Australia back in August.

Cooke is a former Belleville resident and Althoff Catholic High School graduate. She joined the Marine Corps in 2018 and was promoted to Captain on March 1, 2023.

Thursday, at least 1,000 flags were placed along the funeral route to pay tribute to Cooke. The Flagman's' Mission is asking for residents to come to 200 West Harrison Street in Belleville to take down the flags around 1 p.m. Sunday.

There is no signup or commitment required to come help. Flagman's Mission suggests volunteers wear gloves and walking shoes.

Children over the age of 11 years old are encouraged to help.

There is a need for 12 pickup trucks to transport approx. 1,000 3x5 foot flags on 10-foot poles.