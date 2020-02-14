ST. LOUIS — A kitten who nearly died on a frigid St. Louis night is now ready for a second chance.

Anna, aptly named after the character from the “Frozen” movies, was rescued by a good Samaritan on a below-freezing December day. She was found abandoned on a porch in the city.

Anna was unresponsive and was so cold the man who rescued her was worried she was frozen to death. He “was in tears” when he brought the tiny cat to the shelter, an official with the Humane Society of Missouri said.

Doctors and staff members didn’t think Anna would make it through, but she beat the odds. Anna is now healthy, playing, purring and ready to find her forever home.

Her first day up for adoption will be Valentine’s Day.

Anyone interested in adopting Anna needs to go to the Humane Society of Missouri’s headquarters on Macklind to do an in-person interview. The facility will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Friday.

With another stretch of cold weather expected in the St. Louis area on Valentine's Day, the HSMO is encouraging pet owners to remember to keep their pets safe and warm. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call their local police department and the Animal Cruelty Hotline immediately at 314-647-4400.

