PHOENIX — The American Humane named a 4-year-old golden retriever from Phoenix as the 2018 American Hero Dog.

The remarkable dog, Chi Chi, bested nearly 300 other brave dogs for the title.

Chi Chi lives a life of service as a therapy dog. She inspires people all over but especially connects with a special group of people who have something in common with her: amputees. Chi Chi is a quadruple amputee.

She was left for dead in South Korea by meat traders. According to her owners, she was abused, thrown in a trash bag with her legs bound, worn to the bone. After being rescued and making a miraculous recovery, Chi Chi was adopted by a Phoenix family.

According to the American Humane, when Chi Chi arrived in Phoenix, it took Chi Chi a long time to trust people. Today, Chi Chi is a ball of joy who gets around on four prosthetic legs, inspiring people with her perseverance.

Unfortunately, Chi Chi's medical troubles didn't end when she got to Phoenix. In November of last year, she had a cancerous tumor removed. But even that won't stop her.

"She exemplifies resilience and forgiveness, and openly shares her love and compassion in abundance," The American Humane said in a release.

More than a million people voted for the Hero Dog nominees and a panel of celebrity judges helped picked Chi Chi as the bravest of them all.

The 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards will be broadcast nationally on Hallmark Channel Oct. 24 at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

