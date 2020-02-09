Where to take your dog for a swim next week

Your furry friends can enjoy some fun in the water at the North Pointe Aquatic Center on Sept. 8

BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Dog Swim – with a few changes.

Your furry friends can enjoy some fun in the water during two different sessions at the North Pointe Aquatic Center on Sept. 8. The first session is from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second is from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

The cost of attending the event is $10 per dog while their human companions get in for free. There is no preregistration required.

A few things to keep in mind: