Where to take your dog for a swim next week

Your furry friends can enjoy some fun in the water at the North Pointe Aquatic Center on Sept. 8
Credit: Ballwin Parks & Recreation

BALLWIN, Mo. — The Ballwin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Dog Swim – with a few changes.

Your furry friends can enjoy some fun in the water during two different sessions at the North Pointe Aquatic Center on Sept. 8. The first session is from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second is from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

The cost of attending the event is $10 per dog while their human companions get in for free. There is no preregistration required.

A few things to keep in mind:

  • The facility is limited to 25% capacity – 200 people per session
  • Only two humans allowed per dog
  • All humans must wear face masks
  • All dogs are welcome, except for “aggressive breeds”
  • All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations
