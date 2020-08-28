Here's how much people spend on their dogs every year

The initial cost of getting a dog in 2020 can range from $610 to $2,350 up front, according to Rover.com

ST. LOUIS — Have you been thinking about adopting a dog and are wondering how much it will cost you?

According to Rover.com, the initial cost of getting a dog in 2020 can range from $610 to $2,350 up front. Those numbers include everything from adoption fees and spay/neuter surgery to toys, treats and more.

The annual cost of owning a dog can range from $650 to $2,115 per year – with the most budget-minded pet owners spending less than $1,000 per year.

However, Rover recently surveyed dog owners and found nearly half of them spend more than the average, with 47% claiming to spend about $3,400 on their dogs every year, and 32% only budget $100 or less for their dog’s monthly expenses.

Rover dug into the data to see what pet owners are buying and what is essential. Here is the breakdown of the website's findings.

Initial Expenses

Everything you will need when you first bring a new dog home.

Adoption fees –$50 to $500, puppies from dog breeders can cost up to $4,000

Spay/neuter – $35 to $400

Other medical care – $250 to $275

Flea and tick prevention – $0 to $200

Toys – $10 to $200

Bed – $5 to $200

Crate – $30 to $150

Puppy vaccinations – $75 to $100

Potty pads – $10 to $50

Food and water bowls – $10 to $50

Collar/harness – $5 to $50

Microchip – $45

Leash – $9 to $40

Shampoo and brush – $5 to $20

Stain and odor removers – $5 to $20

Teeth care and dental chews – $5 to $15

Treats – $5 to $15

Pet license – $10

Poop bags – $5 to $10

Annual Expenses

These costs come up for most pet owners every year.

Food – $200 to $1,000

Routine vet visits – $210

Flea and tick prevention – $40 to $200

Toys – $10 to $200

Teeth care – $60 to $180

Treats – $70 to $145

Heartworm prevention – $25 to $120

Poop bags – $35 to $60

Additional Expenses

These costs may or may not come up, depending on your dog.

Pet insurance – $360 to $1800

Emergency vet bills – $800 to $1500

Rental pet deposit – $200 to $500

Teeth cleaning – $100 to $300

Dog training – $90 per session

Grooming – $40 to $70

Dog boarding – $35 nightly

Dog walking – $20 per walk

Spending during COVID-19

How much are pet owners spending on their dogs during the coronavirus pandemic?

Thirty-three percent of millennials said they’ve spent more on their dog during the pandemic, compared to 10% of boomers. The majority of boomers, 78%, said they’ve spent the same amount on their dogs they usually do.

Fifty-five percent of all dog owners said they don’t have a designated budget for their dog.