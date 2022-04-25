19 dogs, puppies rescued from unlicensed Missouri breeder

The Humane Society of Missouri said puppies as young 1 week old were rescued.

URBANA, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 19 mastiff breed dogs and puppies over the weekend from an unlicensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri.

In a Monday news release about the rescue, the Humane Society said it was not the first time they had encountered the breeder. In October 2021, the Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued almost 100 dogs from the breeder, which was formerly licensed as Cridder Creek Kennel and then Little Miracles Kennel.

"The facility was found in violation of the Animal Care Facilities Act in January of 2021 and currently has a permanent ban on acquiring a license to breed animals. The facility has continued to breed dogs in spite of being denied a license to do so and is subject to ongoing litigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office," the release said.

A majority of the puppies are very young -- some just 1 week old -- and still dependent on their mothers. The ones that are old enough are being evaluated and will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis.

Those who want to support the care of the dogs and puppies can make a donation on the humane society's website.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs and their puppies are given a second chance at a happier life,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick stated in the release. “We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Attorney General's office for their persistent work on behalf of the animals trapped by this breeder's relentless cycle of neglect and abuse. This is an important reminder of how vital effective animal welfare laws are in rescuing mistreated animals in Missouri."