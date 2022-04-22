Your pup could be the top dog of the Gateway Arch National Park

The photo contest starts Sunday and ends May 8.

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is asking people to submit photos of their dog posing in front of the Gateway Arch or Old Courthouse for a chance to be crowned B.A.R.K. Ranger Superintendent of the Gateway Arch National Park.

The 2022 B.A.R.K. Ranger Photo Contest, sponsored by Purina, goes from April 24–May 8. Photos of dogs can be sent to photocontest@archpark.org.

Voting will take place on the Foundation’s Facebook page after submissions close, according to a news release about the contest.

"The lucky dog will hold their title for one year, receive a prize pack filled with Arch- and Purina-themed goodies and be invited to preside at B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year at Gateway Arch National Park," the release said.

To kickstart the event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, anyone can stop by the visitor center at the Gateway Arch to grab new B.A.R.K. Ranger swag. Park rangers will also lead pup-friendly walking tours of the grounds at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the release said.

“With 91 acres and 5 miles of walking trails, Gateway Arch National Park is the perfect place to spend time with your dog,” said Ryan McClure, Executive Director, Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We are grateful to Purina for their ongoing support and encourage St. Louisans to experience the Arch in a new way with their favorite furry friends.”

The National Park Service’s B.A.R.K. Ranger program invites family pets to serve as ambassadors for responsible and safe pet handling at Gateway Arch National Park and other national parks across the country.