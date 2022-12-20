Gateway Pet Guardians preparing for cold, need fosters

Residents in need of supplies ahead of the cold temperatures can call Gateway Pet Guardians for assistance.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Gateway Pet Guardians are providing resources to pet owners in the Metro East ahead of cold weather.

Gateway Pet Guardians will be working overtime over this period, getting resources to pet owners and making sure pets are indoors.

Residents in East St. Louis, Cahokia Heights, Washington Park, Sauget and other surrounding areas in need of pet supplies can call 616-687-8007 Ext. 5 for help.

“Many of our neighbors live in poverty and the reality is that many people may not have heat in their homes and are scrambling to ensure their personal safety when the temperatures dip this low. And we want to be there to provide that reminder to them to think about their pets and offer resources to ensure the safety of their pets as well,” said Jill Henke, Director of Community Programming.

The shelter is also looking for foster homes during this time. While working overtime, workers will also be working to bring in as many stray dogs and cats as possible, but the shelter is currently over capacity.

“The only way we will be able to answer the calls to help animals stuck out in the dangerous cold is if people open their homes and foster a dog. We are desperate. Without new foster homes, we simply cannot pick up stray dogs. We don’t have anywhere for them to go,” said Jill Henke, Director of Operations.

If you are interested in fostering a pet, you can visit the Gateway Pet Guardians website here.