ST. LOUIS — Tuesdays can be a drag, but Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is hosting an event that is sure to turn this Tuesday into the best day of the week.

UCBC's location in The Grove is hosting Cat Clips: A Competition in Cuteness. For $25, you'll get movie snacks, Urban Chestnut beer and all the cat clips you can handle.

The videos will be judged by a panel of cuteness experts that includes 5 On Your Side's Kelly Jackson. The proceeds go to Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, an organization that helps rescue and treat cats in the area.

You can find more information about the event and order tickets here.

