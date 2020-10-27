Tips for keeping your pet safe during Halloween

The Humane Society of Missouri has several tips for pet owners as Halloween approaches

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is approaching and officials want to remind people of safety tips for their furry friends.

Below are some tips from the Humane Society of Missouri:

1. Keep trick-or-treaters at a safe distance.

• Pets might be extra spooked by kids carrying big bags brimming with candy. You’ll probably be opening and closing your door pretty often, too. So, while the kiddos are out and about, it’s best to have your dogs, cats and other adorable animals stay in a familiar room with soothing music and plenty of toys. Calming pheromones are also extremely helpful, and you can easily purchase them at HSMO’s online store: shop.hsmo.org.

2. Keep the candy away!

• Make sure your treats are in a high place where your pets can’t get to them. If your pet accidently consumes chocolate or candy, please contact your vet or a veterinary hospital right away. The Animal Medical Center of Mid-America will be open and available on Halloween and can be contacted at 314-951-1534.

3. Include a collar and ID tag in your pet’s costume.

• Opening your door for trick-or-treaters means there’s a chance your pet can slip away. If that happens, it’s important to make sure you can be contacted! Ensure your pet’s ID tag contains up-to-date contact information and, if you haven’t already, consider microchipping as an important way to keep track of your furry friend.

4. Leave your pet at home when you go trick-or-treating.

• As much fun as it would be for the whole family to go out on Halloween, your pet will probably be most comfortable at home, waiting to celebrate with you later. Remember, most pets dislike the confinement of costumes and masks. If your pet does don a costume, make sure you supervise them while they are wearing it!

5. Decorations can be dangerous.

• Your pet may be curious, and they could get hurt if they chew on your Jack-o’-lanterns or other festive decor.