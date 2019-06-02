ST. LOUIS — The four dogs at 4 Hands Brewing Co. have the very important task of keeping the workers and customers happy.

While they work in a place full of beer, you won’t find the pups tasting the product.

That’s because beer—and alcohol, in general—is dangerous for dogs.

A dog’s kidneys can’t process alcohol, and the hops used to make beer are especially bad for our canine friends.

If you’re thinking about giving your dog wine instead, that could be even worse. Wine is made from grapes, which are highly toxic for dogs.

If your pup got his paws on a pint of beer, you’ll want to call your vet if he or she starts showing some of these symptoms as listed by Rover.com.

Alcohol poisoning symptoms to look for in dogs:

Slowed movement or difficulty walking

Decrease in body temperature

Decrease in blood pressure

Seizures

Respiratory difficulty or failure

Dogster.com points out the symptoms might not always be obvious or immediate, like vomiting. Toxic ingredients in beer and wine could cause kidney damage.

A St. Charles County couple found a unique way to turn a key beer ingredient into treats for our furry friends.

The Crafted Bone takes grains that were used to brew beer at local breweries and turns them into bones that are safe for pets to eat.

If you still want to enjoy a brew with your dog, there are some safe options.

Several dog “breweries” have popped up in the U.S. over the past several years, like Good Boy Dog Beer.

The owners told USA Today they started the company while looking for healthy ingredients for their dogs. They call their dog brew “beer” because they “use a lot of the same equipment a brewery does. We just skip the fermentation process.”

Other dog brews include Happy Dog Beer Co., Apollo Peak and Bowser Beer.

