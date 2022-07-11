Looking for a furry companion? Humane Society of Missouri hosting promotion on adult dogs

The Humane Society is offering a special deal on adult dogs Monday-Sunday to help find their forever homes.

ST. LOUIS — If you've been looking for a dog to complete your family, look no further.

The Humane Society of Missouri is running a promotion on all eligible adult dogs in their shelters.

Anyone who adopts an eligible adult dog from the Humane Society of Missouri from Monday to Sunday this week, will receive $50 off the dog's adoption fees.

HSMO said older dogs are often overlooked for the youngest pups in the shelter, but adult dogs are often a great fit, too, according to a news release.

The organization gave the reasons below to consider adopting an adult dog.

When adopting an adult dog, you'll know important things, like their full-grown size, personality and grooming requirements, right from the start. This can make it easier to pick the right dog. If you're not into surprises, adopting an adult dog might be right for you! "Not as excitable: Older animals often have a more laid back personality from having been around the block a few times, so adopting another pet, having friends over to the house or dealing with small, playful children won’t be as shocking to them. They will usually greet their new friends with calm and ease.

The Humane Society provided photos of some of the available adult doggos up for adoption at the shelter. Give them a look, one of them may be waiting to become your new best friend.

To see all the pets available for adoption with the Humane Society of Missouri, visit their website or go in person to the headquarters located at 1201 Macklind Avenue in St. Louis.