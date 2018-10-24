LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Forty dogs and a few other animals were rescued from a property in Lincoln County after years of concern from police and animal investigators.

A press release from the Humane Society said they worked with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to rescue 40 dogs, including 14 puppies and three senior dogs.

The release said they worked with the property owner for years to try to provide a safe living environment, but recent changes prompted the sheriff's office to get a warrant to remove the animals.

The dogs included nine newborn chocolate labs, five eight-week-old mixed breed dogs and 26 adult dogs of various breeds. Two parakeets, one Guinea hen, one pigeon and one rabbit also were removed from the property.

The release said some of the dogs had injuries that could indicate recent dogfighting, while others had severely matted fur or were underweight.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis. Donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.

No word on when the dogs will be available for adoption.

