How to keep your pet safe in warm weather

Here are the Humane Society’s top 10 tips for keeping pets safe

ST. LOUIS — It’s finally beginning to feel like summer in the St. Louis area and many of us will be spending time outside with our furry friends.

The Humane Society is taking the time to remind pet owners that even breezy 70-degree weather can pose safety issues for animals.

The Humane Society’s motto during warm weather: “70-degrees and over, don’t take Rover.”

Here are the animal shelter's top 10 tips for keeping pets safe:

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees.

Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car.

Apply cool water to your pet’s extremities if they show signs of heat exhaustion.

Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times.

Provide your pet with shady spots outdoors.

Take frequent water breaks if walking or jogging with your dog.

Do not bicycle, rollerblade or e-scooter with a pet.

Keep pets inside when temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

Groom your pet regularly.

Prepare for thunderstorm stress.

For more information on how to keep pets safe in warm weather, click here.

To report an animal in “heat-related jeopardy” call the Humane Society animal cruelty hotline at (314) 647-4400.