ST. LOUIS — After the water settles from a final cannonball, dunk or dive, it’s the dogs who will get the last lap at several St. Louis area pools.

Many recreation and aquatic centers will open the gates for a pooch pool party after shutting down for the season.

Take a look at the list below of local pools that are hosting dog swims, and let us know if there’s one we’re missing.

Aquaport, Maryland Heights, Dog Day of Summer

Sept. 3 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Well-mannered dogs ages 6 months and older are welcome with their humans. Dogs must have current vaccination records for rabies and distemper. If registered or paid on Sept. 2, the fee is $10/dog and one human. The day-of fee is $12/dog and one human. Each additional dog is $5 (limit 2 dogs per person) and there is a $3 for each additional person.

RiverChase, Fenton, 6th Annual Doggie Dunk

Sept. 4, 4 p.m.-5:45 p.m. or 6:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Proof of updated vaccinations, DHLPP and rabies will be required before entering the pool. The fee is $10/dog and handler and $7/additional dog (limit 2 dogs per person). Each additional human is $3.

The Lodge Outdoor Pool, Des Peres, Dog Days of Summer

Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Receive a dog treat and meet some new friends. All owners must show current proof of the following vaccinations in order to participate: Distemper, parvo, rabies. Owners will not be able to swim with their pooches. This is a dogs-only swim. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Animal Protective Association of Missouri. The cost is $10/dog.

Crestwood Aquatic Center, The Doggie Dive

Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the end of summer with a day dedicated to your dog. Pre-registration with current tags and rabies vaccination is required. Go to the Crestwood Community Center to register. Cost is $10/dog and $15/non-registered dog. Humans are free.

North Pointe Aquatic Center, Ballwin, Dog Swim

Sept. 4, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Multiple pools will be available for the pooches to swim in and there’s a lot of space to run. People will not be allowed in the water. No aggressive dogs allowed. All dogs must have current vaccinations. The cost is $10/dog.

Shrewsbury Aquatic Center

Sept. 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Owners are asked to bring a copy of each dog’s up-to-date shot records. The cost is $10/dog. Humans are free. There will also be a donation drive for Gateway Pet Guardians. Items needed include detergent, bleach, water, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and gas gift cards. Gateway also will be bringing furry friends who are looking for their forever homes.

Recreation Station Aquatic Center, Kirkwood, Dog Pool Party

Sept. 4, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. (all dogs)

Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (25 lbs or less), 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (all dogs)

Bring your dog for a chance to enjoy the cool pool waters. The following records must be provided: vaccinations, DHLPP and rabies. The cost is $10/dog and owner and an additional $3 for each extra person.

Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center

Sept. 4, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Owners must bring the most recent record of vaccinations for their dog. Puppies under 4 months aren’t allowed. The cost is $7/dog and $3/person. Children under 2 years old are free.

Splash Station Aquatic Center, Wentzville, Pooch Plunge

Sept. 4, 5 p.m.

Bring your pooch for some well-deserved pool time. Each dog will receive a snack and have a chance to win door prizes. In the event of stormy weather, the event will instead take place on Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

