Lucky Chance Rescue pushing for legislative change after saving 17 dogs

“The legislature has got to do something for the backyard breeders and for consequences for people for dumping dogs,” said Shannon Reed, the shelter's director.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALLWIN, Mo. — When Lucky Chance Rescue got a call about a hoarding case, Shannon Reed and Meghan Delaney admit they didn’t know what they were getting themselves into.

“Eight puppies was what we thought we were getting,” said Shannon Reed, director of Lucky Chance Rescue.

“We ended up getting 17 dogs total,” Foster Coordinator Meghan Delaney said.

Just one week ago, the Labradoodles were covered in mats after being surrendered by a backyard breeder.

“They were just caked in feces and urine, and it was horrible,” Reeds said.

“The smell that came off of them and continued to seep through their skin even after multiple baths was just heartbreaking,” Delaney said.

The good news is the shelter was able to find fosters for all of the dogs.

“We have to have fosters to save dogs,” Reed said.

However, that’s not stopping the vet bills from piling up.

“The cost is going to be over $6,000 to care for these dogs, and that’s just basic veterinary care,” Delaney said. “All of the dogs have worms.”

“We don’t know if they’re heartworm-positive or not,” Reed said. “If they are, it’s like $800 to $1,000 per dog.”

While they continue caring for these animals, they believe it’s time for Missouri lawmakers to put a stop to these types of situations and protect pets.

“The legislature has got to do something for the backyard breeders and for consequences for people for dumping dogs,” Reed said.

“We need our government to help us,” Delaney said.

Lucky Chance Rescue hopes to spend the next four to six weeks nursing these dogs back to health, socializing them and generally teaching them how to live as inside dogs.

If you would like to help Lucky Chance Rescue, click here.