Metro East Humane Society holding drive-thru clinics

The clinics have been changed to a drive-thru format for the rest of the year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HIGHLAND, Ill — The Metro East Humane Society is offering drive-thru vaccines and microchip clinics this weekend.

Last year, the organization served more than 500 animals through the clinics, according to a press release. Due to COVID-19, the clinics have been changed to a drive-thru format for the rest of this year.

The first clinic takes place on Saturday at the Metro East Humane Society Highland facility at 510 West Monroe Street from 8 a.m. to noon.

Families are asked to wear masks, stay in their cars, provide their own writing utensils, stay home if feeling sick and be in line no later than 11:30 a.m.

“We know this is a service the public has come to depend on from MEHS to keep their animals healthy. With that in mind, we found a way to adjust, rather than discontinue the clinics this year. With our new Highland facility, it felt like the perfect time to move to drive thru clinics for 2020,” said Anne Schmidt, executive director of the Metro East Humane Society.

Clinics will also be offered on July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Human Society’s Highland facility.

Customers must pay with cash or check only with two separate payments required for vaccines/microchip and Madison County registration.

Pricing:

Rabies: $15

Bordatella: $10

Distemper: $10

Microchip: $15

Madison County Registration Fee

$10 for spayed/neutered

$30 for non altered

Click here for more information about the Metro East Humane Society and the services it offers.