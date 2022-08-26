Dogs. Just pictures of dogs. Click here for dogs.

It's National Dog Day. Let's celebrate with cute dog pics.

ST. LOUIS — Happy National Dog Day!

National Dog Day was started in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an author and animal rescue advocate, "to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption," according to a website that explains the holiday's origins.

In honor of National Dog Day, 5 On Your Side asked viewers to submit photos of their dogs.

Everyone loves dogs, so let's celebrate them today with some really cute dog photos. We promise you'll love them.

Check out the gallery below to see the cutest pups submitted by viewers and the 5 On Your Side team!

The day National Dog Day is celebrated—August 26—is significant for Paige. It's when Paige and her family adopted their first dog, Sheltie, from an animal shelter when she was 10 years old.

Paige also is behind several other animal-related holidays like National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day and National Wildlife Day.