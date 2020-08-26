x
It's National Dog Day! Send us photos and your dog may be featured on TV

Submit a photo or video of your pup, tell us where you’re from and a little about your dog and you just might see him or her on 5 On Your Side

ST. LOUIS — It’s time to celebrate one of the most fun unofficial holidays of the year: National Dog Day!

The day all about dogs is Wednesday, Aug. 26. We want to see and hear about your favorite canine companion.

Submit a photo or video of your pup, tell us where you’re from and a little about your dog and you just might see him or her on 5 On Your Side.

To share your content with us, all you have to do is open the free 5 On Your Side app (search KSDK in your phone’s app store). Tap the “Near Me” button on the bottom right-hand corner of the app and then tap “Share with us” and you’ll be able to easily upload your photos or video.

Your pup could then be featured on the 5 On Your Side app, in the photo gallery in this story and possibly on air Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Happy National Dog Day!

National Dog Day 2020: Viewer photos

