It's National Dog Day! Send us photos and your dog may be featured on TV

ST. LOUIS — It’s time to celebrate one of the most fun unofficial holidays of the year: National Dog Day!
The day all about dogs is Wednesday, Aug. 26. We want to see and hear about your favorite canine companion.
Submit a photo or video of your pup, tell us where you’re from and a little about your dog and you just might see him or her on 5 On Your Side.
To share your content with us, all you have to do is open the free 5 On Your Side app (search KSDK in your phone’s app store). Tap the “Near Me” button on the bottom right-hand corner of the app and then tap “Share with us” and you’ll be able to easily upload your photos or video.
Your pup could then be featured on the 5 On Your Side app, in the photo gallery in this story and possibly on air Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Happy National Dog Day!
National Dog Day 2020: Viewer photos
Dog stories to make you smile:
- French bulldog that eats like a human is making people smile all over the world
- Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
- Monica Adams' dogs growl during her entire traffic hit
- 'Maple, excuse me': Watch Scott Connell try to record while his dog barks the whole time
- How pet-friendly is St. Louis?