A grooming boom: Business owners cash in on people pampering pets during pandemic

“I do believe this industry is recession proof. Really surviving in a pandemic and this was not in the handbook,” said the owner of Paw Purfect in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — People in St Louis love their pets.

That love is translating into good news for a couple of local pet businesses. Pet owners are spending a great deal of money despite the pandemic.

These are busy times at Paw Purfect in north St Louis.

“I actually thought I was going to open up a hair salon,” said Paw Purfect owner Paul Simon.

But it turned out to be a good thing that he decided to clip nails and trim fur instead because there are a lot of people with pets. According to a national survey by the American Pet Products Association, 67% of U.S. households have pets. Simon is OK with that.

“I believe every home should have a pet,” he said.

Especially with pet owners looking to pamper their animals.

“They’re going to pay to make sure their pet is feeling good and looking good,” Simon said.

But a survey by LendingTree revealed 62% of pet owners were surprised by how expensive pet ownership can be. Of those surveyed, 47% of pet owners said they’ve gone into debt for their pets, and 25% are close to $500 in debt.

The American Pet Products Association estimates Americans will spend $99 billion this year on their pets. The spending ranges from food and treats to grooming services. The pandemic has not slowed it down.

“I do believe this industry is recession proof. Really surviving in a pandemic and this was not in the handbook,” Simon said.

Sierrah Sowell has actually grown her business.

“Yes, a lot,” she said.

The restrictions surrounding the pandemic inspired her to take her Wags and Whiskers pet care line straight to the people.

“A lot of people started looking for other options to care for their pets,” Sowell said.

So, she started selling her products and sees good things to come.

“This is just the beginning for me,” she said.

Simon believes the future and the present in the pet business are good because pets and humans are meant to be.

“I believe God created the dogs and the cats to be our companion,” he said.

And people want their four-legged companion to be a happy one.

“The pets don’t walk themselves in, the owners do,” he said.