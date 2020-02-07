Safety tips pet owners should remember over Fourth of July weekend

The Humane Society of Missouri came up with four tips pet owners should remember over the holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS — Over the Fourth of July weekend, families will be enjoying time outside, barbecuing and watching fireworks with loved ones.

During this time, it’s important to keep an eye on our pets to make sure they’re safe.

The Humane Society of Missouri came up with these four tips pet owners should remember over the holiday weekend.

Fireworks are no fun for pets. The bright lights and loud noises of fireworks are often frightening and disorienting for pets. If you plan to host your own display, keep your furry friend away from the fireworks, as exposure to a lit firework could result in severe burns to a curious pet.

Don't let your pet eat food they normally wouldn't. Foods they normally don't eat can give them severe indigestion and diarrhea, and this is particularly true for older animals with specific nutritional requirements. Foods like onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins and salt can be toxic to pets.

Be aware of poison hazards. Don't put any bug spray or sunscreen on your pets that is not made for animal use. Do not allow your animals to play with glowsticks or luminescent jewelry. Keep citronella candles, tiki torch oil and charcoal and other fire accelerants up high and away from any curious paws.

Keep ID tags and microchips up to date. Some pets can become so frightened by fireworks that they run away scared. Without proper identification it will be much harder to find them if they get lost.