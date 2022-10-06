As the weather gets warmer, here are some tips to keep your pets safe

Remember the Humane Society of Missouri motto, "70 and over, don't take Rover!"

ST. LOUIS — As we approach triple-digit temperatures next week, the Humane Society of Missouri wants you to remember some tips for keeping your pets safer in warm weather.

Between April and September 2021, the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to 30 hot car pet rescues, HSMO spokesperson Gary Lowder said in a news release.

So far this year, HSMO has already performed 10 hot car rescues, double the number from June 2021, Lowder emphasized.

“If this is any indication, this year is going to be busy,” Animal Cruelty Task Force director Ella Frank said in the release.

Hot car pet rescues are extremely time sensitive, so remember to act quickly and call local police or the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty hotline at 314-647-4400 as soon as you can.

Never leave a pet unattended in a car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees. Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach beyond 100 degrees quickly. Temperatures over 110 degrees can kill a pet in minutes.

Keep pets inside in temperatures higher than 90 degrees. There will be days when the temperature rises rapidly and it becomes too hot for pets to remain outdoors. Bring them inside and keep them in a cool, secure place like a basement, especially if your home is not air conditioned. High temperatures inside a home can be just as deadly as high temperatures outdoors.