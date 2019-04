ST. LOUIS — Hop into PetSmart for an Easter Bunny photoshoot for your fur baby Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Owners will receive a digital copy of the photo and mobile pictures can be taken free of charge.

PetSmart says leashed pets are welcome to attend the event. For the in-store pet policy, click here.

Visit PetSmart's website to find participating stores near you.

