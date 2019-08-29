GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Do you recognize this dog?

This pup was found along Delmar Avenue in Granite City in a crate. He doesn't have a microchip, so the APA couldn't find the dog's owners.

“If this is somebody's dog they want it to get home, we want it to get back to the proper person,” said Patty Rose with the Granite City APA. “If it was stolen, or it was in a situation where it shouldn't have been in, but we also want to know why it was in a crate, on the corner, in the middle of the day."

The APA is currently holding the dog and it can't be adopted until Sept. 9.

If you know who the dog might belong too, you can call the Granite City APA at 618-931-7030.

