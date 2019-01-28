ST. LOUIS — With the frigid temperatures heading our way, it’s important to make sure our furry friends stay safe.

Dr. Mark Wright, the director of Shelter Medicine for the Humane Society of Missouri, said even long walks around the block can be too much for dogs with thinner coats.

“When we get down to these single digits, it’s really hard for the dog to stay warm. They’ll start to shiver, start to slow down,” said Dr. Wright.

Owners should check their dog’s paws to make sure they’re still warm.

Dr. Wright also warn that the salt, used to melt ice, can be very dangers for dogs.

“Ingested road salt can cause some serious health problems for a dog. It’s real important if you see your dog biting at their feet, to wipe the salt off when you can. Then when you get home rinse that salt off. “

The salt can also burn their paws and cause them to be cracked and sore.