ST. LOUIS — Pet yourself on the back, St. Louis, because we have another reason to smile about our cuddly, furry friends.

Next week, St. Louis-based Duo, Inc., a nonprofit group which pairs assistance dogs with those individuals, families, and communities, will be in New York City to celebrate one of their own claiming the ASPCA's 'Cat of the Year Award.' There, D-O-G the cat will be highlighted for his work with the dogs he works with on a daily basis as part of the Humane Awards Luncheon.

D-O-G specializes in unique behavioral training for dogs in Duo's two-year program while they help train people with mobility and hearing impairments, or provide emotional support to both children and adults as they navigate throughout the legal system. D-O-G's on-site training includes helping those dogs feel comfortable around other animals, including cats, and to "avoid distractions as they focus on their work."

D-O-G the cat won ASPCA's 'National Cat of the Year' award.

Duo, Inc.

"D-O-G's presence has proven to have an impact on Duo's dogs, and the once-homeless cat is now considered instrumental in helping service dogs get the training they need to support people all over the country and in Europe," said Duo in a statement.

The ASPCA's 2018 Humane Awards honors animal heroes who play a vital role in helping both humans and animals alike "in extraordinary ways," as well as people with "great commitment" assisting at-risk animals.

Each year, the Humane Awards nominate winners in six categories: Dog of the Year; Cat of the Year; Public Service Award; Henry Burgh Award; Equine Welfare Award; and Tommy P. Monahan Kid of the Year Award. This year, the winners of those respective categories were, in order: Noah of Mineral Point, Wisc.; D-O-G of St. Louis; Bear of Seattle; Animal Care Centers of NYC of New York City; Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center of Franktown, Colo.; and Roman McConn of Evans, Ga.

The annual Humane Awards Luncheon will take place on Thursday, November 15, hosted by NBC anchor Chuck Scarborough.

