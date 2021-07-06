St. Louis County reduces pet adoption fees to help 'empty the shelter'

There are 87 animals looking for their forever homes as of Tuesday morning at St. Louis County Animal Care and Control

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Animal Care and Control is looking for animal lovers who have a little more room in their heart and their home.

The shelter is participating in this year’s “Empty the Shelters” event, which runs from July 7-11 at shelters across 40 states.

During the campaign, St. Louis County is reducing adoption fees by 40%, lowering the cost to adopt pets from $40 to $25. The lowered cost is thanks to a partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

There are 87 animals available for adoption as of Tuesday morning. Dogs and cats that are adopted through the county will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Cats that are 8 months and older also are tested for FIV/FeLV.