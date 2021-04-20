Stray Rescue needs your help to save animals, and it won't cost you a dime

"If you’ve been on the fence about getting a dog, fostering is a GREAT WAY to help you decide, annnnd you’re literally saving lives now!" Stray Rescue said in a post

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis has put out an urgent call for volunteers.

Right now the shelter is filled to capacity and all rescues have been put on hold. The shelter is looking for foster homes, especially ones with no other pets.

It's also kitten season. Volunteers will be rescuing several in the coming weeks and need bottles, formula and small litter boxes.

They put this call out on Facebook Tuesday.

JUST IN:

All Rescue has been put on hold

Our shelter has reached maximum capacity (and then some). We need foster homes and especially foster homes with no other pets. We need heroes to step up to the plate! Can you be their hero??

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a dog, fostering is a GREAT WAY to help you decide, annnnd you’re literally saving lives now! What could be better?

Requirements: a kind and open heart. That’s it.

We provide EVERYTHING for you, it costs you nothing, not a penny, not a dime.

Can you help???

Please sign up here:

And help us get Donna and our amazing Rescue team back on the streets ASAP!! Nothing breaks our spirit more than having to turn animals in need away. Please help so we don’t have to! Sharing this post is also a huge help!

You can also email ali@strayrescue.org and she and the foster team will answer as quickly as possible. (TIP: The first question they will ask is “did you fill out an application?” So do that first!)