Shelter dogs turn into stars of the 'Muttcracker'

ST. LOUIS — Cute photos and it's for a great cause!

'Dancers & Dogs' returned to Stray Rescue to take photos with shelter dogs as part of its annual 'Muttcracker' photoshoot. This was the third year of the partnership.

"This is such an awesome way to show off some of our homeless pets looking for a home," said Natalie Thomson of Stray Rescue. "After seeing these special animals make such incredible recoveries and then being paired in a wonderland with a beautiful professional dancer is pure magic."

Thomson said several of the animals that had their pictures taken have lived on the streets and recovered from gunshot wounds, mange, hydrocephalus, rickets and a fractured skull. Others have special needs or almost lost their lives in high kill shelters and were transferred in. They pose with everyone from the Sugar Plum Fairy to Uncle Drosselmeyer to Arabian dancers, Thomson said.

Stray Rescue said it currently has more animals in its system than ever before.

"All will make the perfect addition to any loving family," Thomson said.

“It's special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs (and cats) that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better,” said Kelly Kreidich of Dancers & Dogs.



To adopt from Stray Rescue, click here