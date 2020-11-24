St. Louis pet shelter has free pet food available to those in need

Blue Buffalo is teaming up with Stray Rescue of St. Louis to help area pet food pantries and those in need

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area pet shelter is teaming up with a pet food brand to give back this holiday season.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Blue Buffalo have partnered to help area pet food pantries and those most in need with a donation of over 40,000 pounds of BLUE food.

"This has been such a difficult year for shelters, families, and frontline workers that BLUE wanted to get this huge donation to those that need it most," Stray Rescue of St. Louis said.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis said it wanted to help others and launched a pet food pantry back in March when the pandemic first began to help pet parents feed their beloved pets.

According to a release, the donation will bolster its pet food pantry. They will also be sharing with other area pet food pantries to ensure this food gets to those that need it most.

“We’re excited to be filling hundreds of bellies and ensuring no pet goes hungry this Thanksgiving, thanks to our partnership with BLUE. Most importantly, our hearts go out to those who are temporarily out of work and directly affected financially at this time. We want to help the community, because it’s simply who we are at Stray Rescue and it’s what we do,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.

If your family is in need of pet food this holiday season, set an appointment with Stray Rescue for a contactless pick-up by emailing Julia@strayrescue.org.