Unflattering dog photos are trending online and it's exactly what we need this year

ST. LOUIS — Look through any pet owner’s phone and you’re bound to see dozens (OK, hundreds? Thousands?) of pictures of their pet.

While only the best photos usually go up on Instagram or Facebook, there are plenty of outtakes sitting in the photo album.

Now, it’s their time to shine.

The hashtag #UnflatteringDogPhotoChallenge is trending on social media – and it’s exactly the kind of content we could use in 2020.

Dog owners are sharing pics of their pooches who were not quite camera ready.

5 On Your Side wants to see your unflattering dog photos – and cats, too! The hashtag #UnflatteringCatPhotoChallenge also is trending. Follow the steps below to submit your pictures and you just might see them on KSDK.com or on Today in St. Louis Friday morning.

How to submit a photo:

Open our free app (use the links below or search KSDK in your app store). Tap the ‘Near Me’ icon in the lower right hand corner. Tap “Share with us”. Follow the instructions on the screen. Make sure to tell us your pet’s name and the city you live in.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

