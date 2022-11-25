Black Friday looks a little different for shoppers this year

While some shoppers still lined up at their favorite stores early, others said inflation caused them to find deals online or not spend altogether.

ST. LOUIS — Black Friday came with a higher price tag this year.

The decades-old holiday doesn't look the same as it used to. While some shoppers still lined up at their favorite stores early, others said inflation got the best of them, causing them to find deals online or not spend altogether.

"I know with economic uncertainty everyone's probably feeling it." said Abigail's Gift Boutique owner Abby Fischer.

Fischer is saying what many business owners and shoppers are feeling this holiday season.

"The cost of shipping, even a container overseas skyrocketed," she said.

Fischer said inflation means even her own customers could be spending more this holiday season.

"Probably 20% more on some of the things. One of the things for us is that with home décor and some other things we sell, the price of tin went through the roof," she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 60% of shoppers said the current economy has impacted their holiday plans and spending. Some shoppers did show up to stores early this morning like in years past.

"We just want to be a part of the fun, the shopping and whatever else is involved," Anna and Augi Kopriva said. "Get out with the rest of the nuts."

But others said because of the pandemic and inflation, they opted for early online Black Friday shopping, or shopping small.

"COVID really did a number on that," shopper Joan Snyder said. "People weren't out, they had to shop online because they couldn't get out."

Joan Snyder did the majority of her in-person shopping at Abigail's on Black Friday. She said she'll usually only do shopping in big stores if it's something special her grandkids ask for.

"I did both for my grandkids. If it was a big item, I'd compare prices."

Snyder also added it was easier to buy her grandkids bigger items at chain stores online than it was on actual Black Friday.